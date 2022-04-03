Pune: Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals head coach wants his side to improve their batting in the powerplay, which cost them their second IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans.

A fantastic knock by Shubman Gill (84 off 46) and clinical bowling performance by Lockie Ferguson (4/24) led Gujarat Titans to a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 171 runs for victory, Delhi slipped to 43 for 3 in the powerplay against Gujarat and eventually fell short. So, DC head coach pointed to the opening six overs for their loss in the second game.

“Unfortunately for us, for the second game in a row, it was three wickets in the powerplay and we were behind the eight-ball early,” said Ponting.

“We did have the game in hand but if you lose three wickets in the powerplay, it’s really hard to win games. That’s certainly one area we need to get better at. Getting through that powerplay none or one down would be a nice start to the run chase,” he added.

DC were able to control the chase pretty well against GT with Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav doing the rebuilding job. They, at one stage, had the game in hand with Pant and Rovman Powell out in the middle before panic set in.

“There was a little bit of panic. At no stage did the asking rate get out of hand and that’s what makes it a bit of a disappointing loss,” Ponting pointed out.

“We went down by 15 runs but the run rate never really went above nine and a half runs per over. We had Pant in the middle of a good innings, Powell had just gone out – if they were able to bat through 2-3 more overs, we would have won the game,” he added.

Ponting also has a bit of homework for Shaw, who hasn’t been at his absolute best till now.

“He played beautifully in the first game. He didn’t go on and capitalise as he would have liked but because of the start we were good enough to win Game 1,” the coach said.

“Today, Ferguson comes into the attack, and gets Shaw out exactly the way they would have talked about. We will have a chat with him – he’s been out twice playing the pull shot – so we have to do a bit of work to do with him in the next few days,” he added.