Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma will celebrate his 35th birthday with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the bio-bubble. Born to Gurunath Sharma, Rohit has been at the pinnacle of his form in the year 2019. Sharma, who is currently leading his side Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, is going through a rough patch in terms of runs, however, the 35-year old has ample support behind him to keep him motivated.

Here are some of the wishes from the cricket fraternity which have gone viral:

Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai 😊 My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan 💙 pic.twitter.com/OP13C33CNJ Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) April 29, 2022

Here’s wishing Team India skipper and one of the most elegant batters in world cricket, @ImRo45, a very Happy Birthday! 🥳 Have a great day, Ro! 🙌🏻#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/PQvtnGzXfC Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2022

The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field Found my bade bhaiya 🤗 Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health 🧿 Happy birthday Hitman 🎂 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ZSRGNQHCp4 Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2022

My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always! 🙌🤗 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma pic.twitter.com/NcaTrlozvS Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 30, 2022

Happy birthday @ImRo45 🤗 Wish you lots of success and joy in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/3HPtslqmF7 Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 30, 2022

Birthday greetings to the only batsman who’s given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don’t captain anymore @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/XzpEc9Ptal Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2022

Throwback to Rohit Sharma’s match-winning 140 against arch-rivals Pakistan 👊 Wishing the India captain a very happy birthday 🎉 ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2022