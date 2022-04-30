<strong>Mumbai:</strong> India captain Rohit Sharma will celebrate his 35th birthday with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the bio-bubble. Born to Gurunath Sharma, Rohit has been at the pinnacle of his form in the year 2019. Sharma, who is currently leading his side Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, is going through a rough patch in terms of runs, however, the 35-year old has ample support behind him to keep him motivated. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some of the wishes from the cricket fraternity which have gone viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">30th April bole toh ! &#x1f929;</p> <p></p> , replies ! &#x1f382;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneFamily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DilKholKe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DilKholKe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MumbaiIndians?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MumbaiIndians</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> <a href="https://t.co/iPbA9dFJDH">pic.twitter.com/iPbA9dFJDH</a> <p></p> <p></p> Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1520108153647554561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy birthday <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> bhai &#x1f60a; My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mipaltan</a> &#x1f499; <a href="https://t.co/OP13C33CNJ">pic.twitter.com/OP13C33CNJ</a></p> <p></p> Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) <a href="https://twitter.com/TilakV9/status/1520112289781026816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Here's wishing Team India skipper and one of the most elegant batters in world cricket, <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a>, a very Happy Birthday! &#x1f973;</p> <p></p>Have a great day, Ro! &#x1f64c;&#x1f3fb;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://t.co/PQvtnGzXfC">pic.twitter.com/PQvtnGzXfC</a> <p></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1520281806083608577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The love &amp; respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on &amp; off field <p></p>Found my bade bhaiya &#x1f917; <p></p>Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games &amp; good health &#x1f9ff; <p></p>Happy birthday Hitman &#x1f382; <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZSRGNQHCp4">pic.twitter.com/ZSRGNQHCp4</a></p> <p></p> Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1520283620010868737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">My best wishes to the master of cricket <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> champ. You have made all of us proud &amp; inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always! &#x1f64c;&#x1f917; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayRohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayRohitSharma</a> <a href="https://t.co/NcaTrlozvS">pic.twitter.com/NcaTrlozvS</a></p> <p></p> Suresh Raina&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@ImRaina) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1520248027255951360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy birthday <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> &#x1f917; Wish you lots of success and joy in the year ahead. <a href="https://t.co/3HPtslqmF7">pic.twitter.com/3HPtslqmF7</a></p> <p></p> Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) <a href="https://twitter.com/robbieuthappa/status/1520256310109155329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Birthday greetings to the only batsman who's given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don't captain anymore <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> <a href="https://t.co/XzpEc9Ptal">pic.twitter.com/XzpEc9Ptal</a></p> <p></p> Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1520273607414497280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Throwback to Rohit Sharma's match-winning 140 against arch-rivals Pakistan &#x1f44a;</p> <p></p>Wishing the India captain a very happy birthday &#x1f389; <p></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1520236510087454720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy birthday brotherman &#x1f382; this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have &#x1f4aa;&#x1f3fb;&#x1f44a;&#x1f3fb; Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day &#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x1f917; <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> <a href="https://t.co/kpxDGrdBem">pic.twitter.com/kpxDGrdBem</a></p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1520270192131067904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>