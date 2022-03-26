Mumbai: A couple of days back when the news that MS Dhoni has decided to step down as captain came to light, it surprised fans. Not only were the fans surprised with the call, but the CEO of the franchise, Kasi Viswanathan was also taken aback. CEK CEO has now claimed that he knew this could happen but the timing surprised him as well.

“When I heard the news, I was a little bit surprised. I didn’t expect that coming from MS at this point of time. That is my personal view. The fact is whatever MS does, as far as CSK is concerned, he will do it in the best interests of the franchise. He is been one of the most important players a captain, a wicketkeeper, an all-rounder, for CSK. I think whatever he does, whatever decision he takes, will be the right decision for CSK because I know he has the interests of CSK foremost in his mind,” Viswanathan said on CSK YouTube channel.

Viswanathan also revealed the chat he had with newly-appointed CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja. CSK CEO claims that Jadeja told him that Dhoni had hinted it last season as well that he would have to take up more responsibilities.

“I spoke to Jaddu in the evening when we went for practice. He told me that MS had indicated to him last year after IPL that he will have to take on more responsibilities. He had also indicated that at one point, he (Jadeja) may have to take over as captain. The fact that Dhoni is going to be playing alongside him in the matches, it will be helpful for Jaddu (Jadeja) also to get the inputs from MS. It should be a great help,” Viswanathan added.