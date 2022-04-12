Mumbai: It is that time of the year when two of the biggest cricketers in India – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni – face-off in the IPL. On Tuesday, Chennai lock horns with Bangalore at the DY Patil stadium and it is expected to be nothing short of a cracker. While all the attention would be on Dhoni and Kohli, who are no more the captains of their respective sides, would be under pressure to deliver.

Social media is as expected abuzz with predictions and reaction on the match. Ex-English cricketer Graeme Swann, who is part of the IPL broadcast team, said that CSK vs RCB is ”all about Dhoni vs Kohli”.