<strong>Mumbai:</strong> It is that time of the year when two of the biggest cricketers in India - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni - face-off in the IPL. On Tuesday, Chennai lock horns with Bangalore at the DY Patil stadium and it is expected to be nothing short of a cracker. While all the attention would be on Dhoni and Kohli, who are no more the captains of their respective sides, would be under pressure to deliver. <p></p> <p></p>Social media is as expected abuzz with predictions and reaction on the match. Ex-English cricketer Graeme Swann, who is part of the IPL broadcast team, said that CSK vs RCB is ''all about Dhoni vs Kohli''. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;