Mumbai: Dale Steyn is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game. Thanks to his greatness, he often gets compared to other pacers of the current generation. Not long back, a fan took to social space and tweeted which caught the attention of the ex-South African pacer. The fan claimed that India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah is better than Steyn. To that, Steyn came up with a brilliant response.

“I’m sure he is, I’m retired,” Steyn’s response read.

Steyn was a part of the South African side in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is. He nearly ended up with 700 international wickets. the pacer announced his retirement last year bring an end to an illustrious career.