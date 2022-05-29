The final of the IPL 2022 is underway between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is one of the biggest stadiums in the world. Meanwhile, GT star David Miller opened up on playing in front of a full-capacity crowd of 1,30,000.

Miller said that Ahmedabad Crowd is the biggest he has played in front of in his entire cricketing career. Miller has been simply outstanding for GT this season, scoring 449 runs in 15 games, and playing a vital role in GT’s juggernaut.

“It’s been a long time, these finals don’t come around too many times. The beautiful atmosphere here, I want to soak it up and I’m very excited,” Miller told broadcasters.

“You don’t lose too much touch if you haven’t played for a couple of days, but we have been practicing hard, had a couple of training sessions and a run-around.

“The body is fresh when compared to the opposition (RR) as they played an extra match, hopefully, that’ll work in our favour. It’s like 120,000 people, like I said, it’s the biggest crowd I have ever faced, so just have some fun.

“It’s always nice to do well against former franchises, I’ve had extremely good memories out there and hopefully we’ll go one-up once again today. It’s 2-0 so far and hopefully we’ll be third time lucky and win the trophy,” Miller signed off.

Meanwhile, RR in a spot of bother after losing four wickets. They are currently tottering at 80-4 in the 13th over. With all top order batters out, RR will rest their hopes on Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin and Riyan Parag.