Mumbai: David Warner has been in ominous form this season and on Thursday, it seemed like he had reserved his best for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner his a brilliant 92 off 58 balls at the Brabourne stadium as Delhi posted a mammoth 207 for three in 20 overs. Following the win, man of the match Warner said that he did not need extra motivation against Hyderabad after all that had happened last year.

Despite being a part of SRH last season, he was made to warm the bench and released later.

“I didn’t need extra motivation (playing against SRH), we’ve seen what’s happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that it was a good wicket to bat on, Warner said that the humidity was taking a lot out of him.

“It’s a really nice wicket, I’ve had some success here. I knew if I played my strokes, it was going to come off. Challenging here in Mumbai with the humidity and I was cooked there towards the back end, I am getting older,” Warner said.

The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss. Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the Sunrisers playing eleven under controversial circumstances last season.

Chasing a stiff target of 208, the Sunrisers made a disastrous start as they were three down for a mere 37 runs at the end of seventh over as Abhishek Sharma (7) and Rahul Tripathi (22) as well as captain Kane Williamson (4) got out early.