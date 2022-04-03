IPL 2022 | New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant believes that his team could have batted better, especially in the middle over against Gujarat Titans (GT). DC succumbed to a 14-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday. The match was held at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals were chasing a target of 172, very close to the score they chased against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2022. While on that occasion, they managed to successfully overhaul the target of 178, on Saturday they failed to score 172 and lost by 14 runs.

It was the second consecutive win for Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat in the ongoing season. Pant said it was a chaseable total according to the condition at the stadium in Pune.

“I think according to the wicket, the total was not so big. We could have batted well, especially in the middle overs,” the Delhi skipper said during the post-match celebration.

The wicket-keeper batter also said that it would be difficult for his team to make a comeback in every match after losing so many wickets. “Every match, it’s going to be hard for us to come back after losing so many wickets,” Pant said, adding that the only thing they can do is improve in the next match.

“When you’re on the losing side, you feel heartbroken. But we can improve in the next match,” he said. Delhi Capitals panicked from a good position and went on to lose the match after losing wickets in the power-play and in the middle-overs.

