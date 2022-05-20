Mumbai: Speculations of MS Dhoni playing his last IPL match are rife as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Rajasthan Royals in their last match of this year’s edition. CSK campaign this year has not been great as the 4-time champions have failed to qualify for the playoffs. Other than this, CSK have been rocked by the controversial decision of the captaincy saga involving Ravindra Jadeja too.

However, CSK fans on Twitter are hoping for another ‘Definitely Not’ moment at the toss. See tweets here:

2019 : Q- Will you be there for next year! MS Dhoni : Hopefully, Yes ! 2020 : Q- Could this be the last match of yours in the yellow jersey? MS Dhoni : Definitely, Not ! 2021 : Q- You left a great legacy behind! Dhoni : Still I haven’t left behind.#IPL2022 : @MSDhoni ? MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) May 19, 2022

My future kid: Mom how was Ms Dhoni? Me:Even at the age of 41 when he used to enter the ground,Dhoni chants were more louder than the songs played in Stadiums….At the age of 41,when He used to play a vintage knock,social media used to go crazy pic.twitter.com/VZzsnzyYrY Shreya Siky (@shreya_siky) May 17, 2022

Thala 💛💛 👑 surely I will not cry 😭 at the end of the match🤞I hope there Definitely NOT at toss time again 🥺#Yellove #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/GWL55L7nbk Gauri💛 (@Gauri2823) May 20, 2022

On the other hand, inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals, the equation is pretty straightforward in their last league match of 2022 season against the Chennai Super Kings. A win would set up their showdown against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 on May 24. But if they lose, they would end up in the Eliminator to be held a day later.