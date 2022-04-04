New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is currently one of the premium cricketers of Team India and is destined for greater things in the years to come. Presently leading the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL, the 24-year old is doing a splendid job with the Delhi franchise. On Sunday Pant took to Instagram and shared a heart-felt note about his father Rajendra Pant.

“He loved me for who I was and accepted me for who I was striving to become. Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in heaven dad, I know you will continue to protect me. Thanks for being my dad. I will always love and miss you until we meet again,” he posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Back in 2017, Rishabh lost his father Rajendra Pant, due to cardiac arrest. Two days after the demise, the Delhi man when onto play a crucial knock of 57 for his IPL franchise.

Delhi Capitals started their 2022 IPL campaign brightly with a 4-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, but lost the following match to IPL newbie, Gujarat Titans by a margin of 14 runs.

Pant in the opening match against Mumbai Indians managed to score only 1 run, but came back strongly against Gujarat- scoring 43 off 29 deliveries.

The Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday in their third match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Delhi are currently placed 5th in the standings.