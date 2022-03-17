New Delhi: West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell, who displayed his power hitting abilities in the T20 series against India, reckons that he can learn a thing or two from Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. Capitals bought him for 2.8 crores in the IPL mega auctions held this year. The West Indian batter Powell and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat attended their first practice session with the Delhi franchise ahead of the IPL in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Ponting is really good and hopefully I can learn a thing or two from him. As a child I watched him bat a lot. We know the type of leader he was when he captained the Australian team and I think he is the same type of leader as a coach as well,” Powell said.

Speaking about joining the Delhi Capitals, Powell said, “It’s been very good to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I have heard a lot of good things about this franchise. The players have welcomed me with open arms. I had a chat with Rishabh during the T20 series in Kolkata as well. He told me that he is excited to have me in the Delhi Capitals team.”

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat said that he is looking to keep things simple this season, “It’s amazing to be back in the Delhi camp. I am looking forward to a fantastic season as a unit. It’s been good to interact with some of the players during our first training session as well. I am looking to keep things simple and follow my process this season.”

The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 as Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.