New Delhi: Young Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is not really in the right state of mind ahead of the IPL season. His form in the Ranji trophy is a cause for concern reckons the young cricketer. While speaking to Sportstar, Shaw said that 40s and 50s means nothing in cricket nowadays and feels he needs to get the big runs. Shaw, who was part of the Indian set up, was dropped only because of his inconsistency.

“Not really happy with my performance, should have been much better. You know 40s and 50s is nothing in cricket. But I feel it’s okay. I have been batting well and am feeling that something special is just around the corner,” Shaw told Sportstar.

With the IPL round the corner, Shaw’s focus has now shifted as he would be playing a key role for the Delhi Capitals, who retained him.

“Definitely, it’s a long break. The next two and half months, many will shift focus to the IPL and will be playing white-ball. It’s going to be a matter of how we switch on again in the red-ball mode once the IPL is over,” added Shaw.