Mumbai: Dhanashree Verma was over the moon when Yuzvendra Chahal got the prized wicket of RCB’s David Willey at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. Dhanashree just could not keep a lid over her emotions and that moment from the game has gone viral. Chahal was playing his first match against his ex-team and the eyes were on him and he rose to the task. In his four-over spell, he picked up a couple of crucial wickets and conceded merely 15 runs.

Here is the video which shows Dhanashree celebrating Chahal’s wicket in the stands: