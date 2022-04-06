<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Dhanashree Verma was over the moon when Yuzvendra Chahal got the prized wicket of RCB's David Willey at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. Dhanashree just could not keep a lid over her emotions and that moment from the game has gone viral. Chahal was playing his first match against his ex-team and the eyes were on him and he rose to the task. In his four-over spell, he picked up a couple of crucial wickets and conceded merely 15 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video which shows Dhanashree celebrating Chahal's wicket in the stands: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dhanashree reaction after <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yuzvendrachahal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yuzvendrachahal</a> take david willey wickets <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvsRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvsRCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/9nCYIY6GKX">pic.twitter.com/9nCYIY6GKX</a></p> <p></p> swadesh ghanekar (@swadeshLokmat) <a href="https://twitter.com/swadeshLokmat/status/1511388032506953734?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;