Mumbai: In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dinesh Karthik has been a revelation as a finisher for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With 210 runs in seven matches at a whopping average of 210 and strike-rate of 205.88, including being not out six times, Karthik excelling in the finishing role and taking RCB out of tricky situations has been one of the chief reasons in the franchise being in top three on the points table.

Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, credits clarity of thought and hunger to score runs for Karthik producing terrific performances as a finisher in IPL 2022.

“He’s getting into great positions to play the shots, he knows what exactly his role is. He’s moving early, he’s anticipating what the bowler is going to do. What he’s doing extremely well this year is the anticipation which is turning out to be dead right on 90 per cent of the time and that makes a difference,” said the former India cricketer on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

It is the clarity in anticipation and getting it bang on is what Shastri believes is the reason behind Karthik’s hunger to get runs in IPL 2022. “He’s outsmarting the bowlers, he’s one step ahead of them. The clarity and thought process is very positive and that’s making the difference. He has the experience, he’s fit like anyone else, but what’s great to see is the hunger to score runs. I must say, that at his age, he’s picking up the length better than most players even younger than him.”

Another former India player, Mohammad Kaif thinks Karthik never had the dearth of talent since his international debut in 2004 and feels that the 36-year-old conquering the cobwebs of mind is getting him good results in IPL 2022.

“This is his own fight, he wants to overcome his mind. He’s always had the talent and that’s why he debuted for India in 2004. It was for this very reason that he remained in the eyes of the selectors, but he could not retain his spot in the national side due to his inconsistency. What he’s doing now, is making every game count. He’s now conquered the battle in his brain and that is why he’s scoring heavily. He has the X factor and this time he is showcasing it.”

If Karthik gets to his goal of making the India squad for Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, one won’t be surprised by the selection due to his correct anticipation, clarity of thought and most importantly, the desire to get the team claim their second silverware in the shortest format of the game after 2007.

“I want to play for the country. This is my long-term goal and my short-term goal is to play better for RCB and help the franchise lift the IPL trophy. I want to play for India and play a crucial part in ending the team’s draught of winning an ICC trophy. I was a part of the side when we last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. So, I know how much it means to the boys to win an ICC tournament again.”