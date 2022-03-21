<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Royal Challengers Bangalore player Dinesh Karthik reckons that David Warner and Deven Conway will be one of the key overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2022. The 36-year old wicketkeeper batter also said that Warner will have a point to prove after his unceremonious exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad as captain and player. <p></p> <p></p>Karthik while speaking to Cricbuzz, said moving to the Capitals, will work in Warner's favor and he will have a "very, very good season". It is noteworthy that Warner has played for Delhi (2009-2013). The Royal Challengers Bangalore keeper-batter said: <p></p> <p></p>"Definitely David Warner. And I say that because he's someone who has shown greatness in IPL over a period of time, [he has won] three Orange Caps. Obviously, last year didn't go according to plan but I am sure he'll have a point to prove. He's gone back to a franchise that he's played for before. Interestingly, I've played with him in that franchise, terrific cricketer, and I am pretty sure he'll have a very, very good season." <p></p> <p></p>Other than Warner, Karthik has picked Deven Conway as the player to watch out for. "Devon Conway. He's a new import, he's going to make his debut for CSK. Terrific player. He's had a brilliant couple of seasons for New Zealand, did very well even in the World Cup under pressure even though he batted in the middle-order which is not something he does [often]. I have a feeling he's a very strong player and will go very very well for CSK." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;