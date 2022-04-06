<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Dinesh Karthik showed that age is just a number and quality is all that matters as he hit a brilliant 23-ball 44* to take Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Rajasthan Royals by four wickets on Tuesday. The 36-year old ex-KKR captain came in when RCB were reeling at 87 for five in a 170 chase. Needing nearly 11 per over, Karthik brought in all his experience and came up with cheeky shots - where he played most of his shots square and behind the wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Karthik was awarded the man of the match for his heroics against Rajasthan. At the presentation, Karthik clearly said that he is not done yet and believes there is a lot of cricket left in him. The veteran also said that he has been working really hard on his game. <p></p> <p></p>"The way I trained was much better this time around. Credit to the person who trained with me. I'm making a conscious effort to tell myself that I'm not done yet. When I went in, we needed 12 rpo and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can take down. I've tried to play as much white-ball cricket as possible, and prepare as many scenarios as possible," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"I think I made a conscious effort this year to do justice to myself because the last year, I felt I could have done better," he added. <p></p><div data-io-article-url="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-virat-kohli-massaging-rcbs-glenn-maxwell-is-next-level-bromance-watch-viral-video-5322104/"> <p></p><div class="articleBody"> <p></p> <p></p>This is the first loss for Rajasthan after three games, but because of their healthy net run rate they hold on to the top spot. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp;