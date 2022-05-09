While it is inevitable that the length of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would lull you into some sort of a daze after a while. With matches coming thick and fast, it is only natural that you tend to lose track of what is going on, barring the general outline of the tournament. But even among all the song and dance on a daily basis (and twice on the weekends), there are some instances that would make you sit up and take note. One such event is when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) play. Everyone interested in IPL 2022 makes time to see two things of contrasting characters.

The first is to see if Virat Kohli gets any runs. Many have been disappointed (or not, depending on where your loyalties lie) by his continued failures, with the nadir of a third golden duck in IPL 2022.

The other is to wait and watch Dinesh Karthik bat. That, is something else altogether. With the kind of assault that he has essayed on the rivals in IPL 2022, it would be crying shame if he was excluded from Team India, for any series and least of all for the T20 World Cup.

Karthik has the best strike-rate of a round 200 from 12 matches. He has scored 274 runs with a best of 66 not out and an average of 68.50 with an incredible 21 sixes and an equal number of fours to his credit.

Of all the feared batter in IPL 2022 including the likes of David Warner and Andre Russell Kartik is now possibly the biggest threat to all rivals. Even as the RCB top and middle-order have often disappointed, Karthik has made sure that they have enough runs to defend, or has guided them to wins that looked remote.

Sure, this kind of an attack doesn’t bear fruit each time he goes out bat, but the sheer frequency of his assault on the rival bowling is something else to see.

Take Sunday’s match with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), for example. Karthik came in to bat with RCB at 159/3 off 18.2 overs. By the time the 20 overs were completed, the total was 192/3. Karthik hit four sixes and a boundary to rattle up 30 unbeaten runs off just eight deliveries.

Once that happened, SRH were nowhere in the race.

This is just an example of how he has gone about his trade. There are several such innings for him this year.

India’s No. 1 option for the wicketkeeper job is Rishabh Pant, and that isn’t likely to change any time soon. That said, there is question that Karthik’s ability towards the end of the inning needs to be harnessed for India immediately. A lot of players will be vying for the slots for the World Cup squad, and one hopes one of those go to Karthik. He has earned it. And how.