Chennai: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings would start favourites in the 2022 edition and all because of the experience of the captain of the side. Despite having to now figure out new combinations, Dhoni’s experience would be tested. And it is expected that he will come out with flying colours.

With IPL rules permitting only four overseas players to take part in a game, who will be the foreign stars for CSK.

Devon Conway: The New Zealand top-order batter was probably picked because he could open with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. Conway is explosive and being a left-hander would work to CSK’s advantage as it will not allow bowlers to settle.

Dwayne Bravo: He has been part of the CSK family for a number of years. He knows the culture and that helps. Not only can he guide the new overseas players but is a match-winner on his day. He can win games with the bat and the ball. He looks good to feature in CSK’s playing XI.

CSK’s final squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne

Squad Strength 25 (Indian 17 Overseas 8)

Purse Remaining INR 2.95 Crore