Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. LSG had a smooth ride in the league stage and won nine of their 14 games. They narrowly missed out on qualifying as the second-ranked team due to an inferior net run-rate to Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB, on the other hand, were very inconsistent and could only manage eight wins in 14 games. However, Mumbai Indians’ win over Delhi Capitals pushed them to the playoffs. Both teams will only have one opportunity to make it to the summit clash of the IPL 2022.

For LSG, KL Rahul has been simply outstanding. The opener is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 537 runs in 14 games. Once again, Rahul will hold the key for LSG against RCB. Much to the concerns of RCB fans, KL Rahul has a staggering record against RCB. The LSG skipper has played 12 games against RCB, scoring 531 runs at an average of 91 and a strike rate of 149.58. If Rahul matches his stats against the Faf du Plessis-led side, RCB’s chances of progressing to Qualifier 2 will improve significantly.

Meanwhile, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was high in praise for KL Rahul. “He’s been outstanding. The best part about KL Rahul’s batting is that nothing is agricultural in his cricketing shots. Every shot that he plays is a proper textbook stroke,” said Gavaskar in Star Sports. “So what he has actually told you with his shot-making skills is that you don’t have to manufacture shots. If you’ve got the shots, use them and the selection of his shots has been outstanding,” he said.

Even former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was in awe of the LSG skipper. “He has a wide range of shots in his armoury. So he can hit you over back-foot point, he can slice you for a six. He can hit you over extra-cover, he can hit you down the ground, and he can pick you over midwicket. “So, he really is a 360-degree batter. I mean, he’s a breath of fresh air. You can switch on the TV and watch him bat all day.”