Pune: It was a clinical performance from Punjab Kings as the Mayank Agarwal-led team breezed past Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. Mumbai Indians (MI) were handed their fifth successive defeat in this year’s IPL. However, the side will be pleased with the way how young Dewald Brevis who goes by the nickname of “Baby AB” played in the match.

The young 18-year old was unlucky to miss out on his half century by a single run after he holed out to Arshdeep Singh at the boundary. Rahul Chahar, who has been a former MI player, was clubbed to four consecutive sixes by Brevis in the 9th over. Watch video here.

Former India cricketer and commentator Suresh Raina even tagged AB de Villiers in a tweet saying “What a talent” praising Dewald Brevis. Here is the tweet:

It was another tough game for Brevis’ side as MI succumbed to a 12-run defeat against PBKS. Mumbai Indians inched closer towards elimination after setting themselves up for their first win.

A target of 199 looked imminently chaseable when teenagers Dewald Brevis (49 off 25 balls) and NT Tilak Varma (36 off 20 balls) were at the crease but Punjab bowlers did well enough to restrict MI to 186 for nine at the end of 20 overs. Odean Smith (4/30 in 4 overs) redeemed himself after the horror last two balls against Gujarat Titans as he got two wickets in the final over for Punjab.

For Mumbai, eight wins in nine games with this kind of bowling attack looks near impossible.