Bengaluru: A couple of days ahead of the much-awaited IPL mega auction, ex-Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya has sent a message to all franchises. Krunal, who has represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL between 2016-2021, vouches to win games for his side. The allrounder has been part of three IPL titles with the Mumbai franchise.

“Krunal Pandya will win you games – 100%,” the 30-year-old all-rounder told ESPNCricinfo.

Adding further, he said he does not want to sound cocky but reckons it is self belief.

“It is not me being over-confident or cocky. It is just self-belief. I am a team man. I always play to win championships,” he added.