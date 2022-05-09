Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first-ever game wearing the green jersey on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium. It was all to easy for RCB as they beat SRH by 67 runs to take a step closer to the play-off. Following the win, captain Faf du Plessis admitted contemplating ‘retiring out’ to get in-form Dinesh Karthik. Faf said he was actually trying to get out to ensure Karthik comes in early.

“To be honest, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired, to get DK in. We were even contemplating – myself ‘retiring out’. And then, we lost that wicket,” Faf said at the post-match presentation after the win.

Karthik hit a breathtaking eight-ball 30* to power RCB to 192 for three.

Calling the wicket ‘tricky’, Faf hailed Karthik for taking the bowlers apart in the backend.

“DK is in such good form. It was a tricky wicket. A lot of guys, their first few balls, they struggled. Lucky for us, there was a drop catch of DK and he just took them apart,” he added.