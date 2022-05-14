Mumbai: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India has a few concerns and one of them is the form of Virat Kohli, The ex-RCB captain is regarded as one of the best white-ball batters in the world, but his form in the ongoing season of the IPL is concerning. Following Kohli’s (20 off 14 balls) failure against Punjab Kings on Friday, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis suggested Kohli to work hard and stay positive. He also stated that Kohli is looking at the lighter side of things as to how he is getting out in all possible way.

“He (Kohli) is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out, is happening to him. That’s how the game works. All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight, obviously would want him to carry on. Bad patches happen to all of us, he’s taken it in the right note,” Faf du Plessis said.