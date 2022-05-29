IPL 2022 Final: Amazing Facts about GT vs RR summit clash

After two months of enthralling cricket action, IPL 2022 is set to witness a new champion, and it’s fair to say that the two best teams of the tournament have made it to the summit clash. Gujarat Titans (GT) put on an astounding show and marched into the final without breaking a sweat. After winning 10 of their 14 league games, they comprehensively defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 to book a berth in the marquee clash.

Meanwhile, RR had a few off days but overall, they too were brilliant, winning nine of their 14 games. Losing to GT in the Qualifier 1 will be at the back of their minds but they have shown great fighting spirit throughout the season. All in all, it’s expected to be a mouthwatering encounter.

Meanwhile, this year’s final is special in many ways. Let’s look at the amazing facts about the GT vs RR final.

3 – Final taking place in India after three years

The IPL has been marred by COVID-19 in the recent few years. The 2020 season of the IPL took place in UAE after COVID-19 wreaked havoc in India. The BCCI tried to stage the IPL 2021 in India but Covid-19 once again had its ay as the tournament was postponed after a string of cases in the teams. The second half of the tournament was placed in UAE. Thus, this is the first time since 2019 that the final is being played in India. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match and around 1 lakh people are expected to come to the ground.

2- Closing Ceremony after IPL 2019

The IPL used to have an opening and closing ceremony, but since 2019, the board has not been able to stage the event. The 2019 IPL closing ceremony was scrapped after the Pulwama attack and the next two seasons were played in UAE and given the bio-bubble restrictions, the ceremony could not take place. However, the ceremony is set to return this year after an improved COVID-19 situation in India.

1 – First instance of a debutant team playing the IPL final since 2008

RR and CSK played the final in the first season of the IPL. However, post that no debutant team managed to reach the summit clash. Teams like Kochi Tuskers, Pune Super Giants, and Gujarat Lions featured in the IPL for a few seasons but failed to make an impact. This year, two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and GT were introduced, and GT created history by reaching the final. Even LSG made it to the playoffs but they lost to RCB in the Eliminator.