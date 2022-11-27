IPL 2022 Final Sets Guinness World Record For Biggest Crowd Attendance In A T20 match

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday tweeted that the IPL 2022 final, which was held earlier this year, has set a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance in a T20 match. <p></p> <p></p>"Extremely delighted &amp; proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI", tweeted Shah. <p></p> <p></p>In the final which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a determined Gujarat Titans, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by lifting the title at their home ground in a seven-wicket win over Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals. <p></p> <p></p>"A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL," tweeted the BCCI. <p></p> <p></p>By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022 after losing the toss, Gujarat capped off a season where they exceeded everyone's pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya led the Gujarat Titans from the front with an all-round performance, picking figures of 3/17 in his four overs with the ball and making 34 off 30 balls with the bat, and picked the Player of the Match award in the final.