New Delhi: Former India player Mohammed Kaif heaped praises on Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the much coveted encounter between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Kaif believed that it will be too early to write off Dhoni as he is still at par with one of the best finishers in the modern game.

The 41-year old was impressed with the way Dhoni has played in the two T20 matches of the Indian Premier League. In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Kaif said – “Dhoni is not finished, he is a finisher. People have said his time his over and this could be his last IPL, but look at how he has batted, remaining not-out in both innings. This year we might see the Dhoni that we knew who used to start hitting boundaries from ball one.”

Kaif also said that Dhoni with no burden of captaincy, could unleash his best with the bat. Kaif – “He has left the captaincy on paper and there may not be under much pressure. So we might see the free-flowing Dhoni who used to hit the ball out of the stadium. The conditions are good, Maharashtra have good wickets and he will get pace and the way he hit that first ball six, shows that he is in good form.”

Kaif also added that Dhoni will not respond to the messages on phone, however, you can to him about about cricket on the ground.

“Dhoni will not respond to messages on phone, but when on ground, you can talk to him about cricket and learn from your mistakes. He is basically an open book and a master of his trade as many go to him to learn.”