Ahmedabad: Former Rajasthan Royals player and Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has sent his best wishes to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the much coveted final against Gujarat Titans. Akmal, who was part of the IPL winning Rajasthan side in 2008, wants the ‘royals’ to win the final again this year.

The 40-year-old from his official Twitter account said,”Good to see @rajasthanroyals in final Congratulations to #RajasthanRoyals fans Team and management. Best of luck to both teams #RRvGT May the best team win but as i had been a part of @rajasthanroyals so i really want them to win.”

Along with Akmal, former Pakistan player Younis Khan and Sohail Tanvir were also part of the Rajasthan squad in 2008.

After almost two months of action, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is at its deciding point, where newbies Gujarat Titans and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will square off against each other to lift the glittering silverware at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

For Gujarat, winning the trophy at their home ground will be the perfect ending to their season of firsts, where they exceeded every pre-tournament expectation, becoming the table-toppers and then earning a direct ticket to the title clash.

For Rajasthan, making an appearance in the final after winning their only title in 2008, it will be a golden opportunity to pay a superb tribute to their leader of the inaugural trophy run and leg-spin legend, Shane Warne.