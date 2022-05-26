<strong>Mumbai:</strong> It was a moment of history for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the team won their first ever Eliminator in the IPL. Their 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ensured them a place in the qualifier against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Bangalore's journey till now has been nothing short of a fairytale as they are just 2 victories away from the clinching the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>From AB de Villiers to Harbhajan Singh, here's how cricket fraternity congratulated RCB on their thriller win. See tweets here: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="pt">RCB RCB RCB!!!!!&#x1f389;</p> <p></p> AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) <a href="https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1529543669639958528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wohooooo &#x1f483;&#x1f483;&#x1f483;&#x1f483; that's it boysss !!! Superb effort !! <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLplayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLplayoffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBVSLSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBVSLSG</a> see you ok 27th <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a></p> <p></p> Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) <a href="https://twitter.com/vedakmurthy08/status/1529535058734116864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Following RCB not for the faint hearted <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvRCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/rkOSjsg8na">pic.twitter.com/rkOSjsg8na</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1529529480854704128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wohooooo &#x1f483;&#x1f483;&#x1f483;&#x1f483; that's it boysss !!! Superb effort !! <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLplayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLplayoffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBVSLSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBVSLSG</a> see you ok 27th <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a></p> <p></p> Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) <a href="https://twitter.com/vedakmurthy08/status/1529535058734116864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a nerve-wrecking game this was <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> &#x1f525; Congratulations &#x1f389; What nerves <a href="https://twitter.com/HarshalPatel23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HarshalPatel23</a> Brilliantly bowled in death &#x1f44f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvLSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvLSG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1529536844228136966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">If I had to make a movie on a team at this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> , it would be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a></p> <p></p> Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1529551892875190272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within a sniffing distance of title clash after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans' opposition for Sunday's final <p></p> <p></p>Courtesy Patidar's 54-ball-112 not out which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, RCB literally knocked the stuffing out of LSG attack, piling an imposing 207 for 4 in 20 overs.