New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a money spinner and when it comes to pay cheques, cricketers have earned hefty amount in the cash-rich league. But a question always comes in mind, which players have earned the most in all these years of the IPL ? Here is the list of all the superstars of the Indian league who has earned the most in the history of the league.

MS Dhoni: The veteran CSK captain has earned over Rs. 164 crore till the IPL 2022 season. The former India captain will earn 12 crore this year.

Rohit Sharma: 5-times IPL winner with Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has earned over Rs. 160 crore in his illustrious IPL career so far.

Virat Kohli: Former RCB skipper has earned over Rs. 150 crore in the IPL. In the upcoming season he will be earning Rs. 15 crore.

Suresh Raina: The former CSK and Gujarat Lions man has earned over Rs. 110 crore in his IPL career. He last used to earn Rs. 11 crore with the MS Dhoni-led side.

AB De Villiers: Ex RCB man de Villiers has earned over 100 crore from the Indian T20 league. Like Suresh Raina, his last drawn salary was of Rs 11 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Indian Premier League starts this Saturday with the first match between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders. The opening day match will be a repeat of last season’s Final as KKR look to avenge their defeat against CSK. The match starts at 7:30 pm IST.