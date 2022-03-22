<strong>New Delhi: </strong>The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a money spinner and when it comes to pay cheques, cricketers have earned hefty amount in the cash-rich league. But a question always comes in mind, which players have earned the most in all these years of the IPL ? Here is the list of all the superstars of the Indian league who has earned the most in the history of the league. <p></p> <p></p><strong>MS Dhoni: </strong>The veteran CSK captain has earned over Rs. 164 crore till the IPL 2022 season. The former India captain will earn 12 crore this year. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rohit Sharma: </strong>5-times IPL winner with Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has earned over Rs. 160 crore in his illustrious IPL career so far. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Virat Kohli: </strong>Former RCB skipper has earned over Rs. 150 crore in the IPL. In the upcoming season he will be earning Rs. 15 crore. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Suresh Raina: </strong>The former CSK and Gujarat Lions man has earned over Rs. 110 crore in his IPL career. He last used to earn Rs. 11 crore with the MS Dhoni-led side. <p></p> <p></p><strong>AB De Villiers: </strong>Ex RCB man de Villiers has earned over 100 crore from the Indian T20 league. Like Suresh Raina, his last drawn salary was of Rs 11 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian Premier League starts this Saturday with the first match between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. The opening day match will be a repeat of last season's Final as KKR look to avenge their defeat against CSK. The match starts at 7:30 pm IST.