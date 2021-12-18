Mumbai: Ex-cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday confirmed that he has been appointed as the mentor for new IPL franchise Lucknow for the upcoming season. Gambhir thanked the yet-to-be-named franchise in a statement issued by him.

“Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup.

“The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24 7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” Gambhir said in a statement.