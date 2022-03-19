New Delhi: Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir and RCB man Virat Kohli have a history of being involved in on-field spats. In 2013 both were involved in an ugly spat during KKR vs RCB IPL match, when Kohli was dismissed in the run-chase. Batting on 35, Kohli holed out to the deep in the 10th over when he was batting and was about to leave for the pavilion. However, he stopped in his tracks and was visibly angry as it looked like something was being said by the opposition. In an instance, Gambhir and Kohli were storming towards each other to everybody’s surprise. Rajat Bhatia, the then Kolkata all-rounder, intervened to avoid fisticuffs between the duo. Even the umpire entered the picture to see to it that matters do not get out of hand. Gambhir has finally broke his silence on the incident. He is absolutely fine with what happened back then, saying that he has liked the contest with ‘competitive’ Kohli.

“That’s OK, I am absolutely fine with it and I expect him to be like that. I am like that. I like that contest, I like people who are competitive. MS Dhoni is a competitor in his own way, Virat is a competitor in his own way. Sometimes when you are leading the side, you have to do it even if you don’t want to do it because you want your team to play the way you want. As a leader, sometimes you are not thinking about personal relationships with the other guy [but] just because you are leading a team, you have to do it,” he told to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube Channel, Over and Out.

“That’s why there was nothing personal [then] and there never will be personal against Virat Kohli. And I say it again and again that what he’s achieved, I am absolutely not surprised. That’s the kind of player he was when we saw him early but what he’s transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he’s worked on his skills is tremendous”, he clarified whether it was personal with the former RCB captain.