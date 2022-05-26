IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir’s Death Scare To KL Rahul After LSG Loss Invites Meme Fest

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a fantastic run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They missed out on qualifying as the second-ranked team by a whisker and had to play the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As it turned out, despite being in the game for most of the match, the KL Rahul-led side cannot beat RCB and lost the match by 14 runs to bow out of the tournament.

Post the game, a pic went viral where Gautam Gambhir was giving a death scare to skipper KL Rahul, inviting a meme fest. Gambhir deeply invested in the team and keenly watched things unfold in every LSG match. While he did not show many emotions during the match, even in the tensest situations, his celebrations after every LSG win became a template for a meme fest on social media. The Eliminator was no exception as the fans laughed out loud at the viral pic.

Here are some of the best memes

Nevertheless, despite failing to win the title, LSG players can hold their heads high given the way they played. KL Rahul led from the front and went on to score more than 600 runs in the season for the third consecutive year. Lucknow, as a bowling unit, also had a lot of positives to take. The likes of Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Ravi Bishnoi were excellent with the ball. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni also made their presence felt with some top-class batting. Overall, it was a fun ride for LSG fans in IPL 2022 and they will be waiting for the next season, hoping that their team comes up trumps next time around.