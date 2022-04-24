Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, on Saturday, expressed his opinion on making a comeback for India after winning a thriller against KKR in the last over of the match. The 28-year old said that he is not thinking about making a comeback as he completely focussed on playing IPL and captaining Gujarat.

“I don’t think it’s my (India) comeback anyway and secondly I don’t focus on my comeback. I focus on the game which I play. At the moment, I am playing IPL and will focus on IPL, then will see where the future takes. It’s never in my hands now. I focus on the team which I’m playing in. We are doing well and I’m very happy,” – said Pandya in the post match press conference.

Pandya also added that captaining Titans has helped him immensely in his game as the all-rounder features in the list of most run scorers in IPL 2022. Pandya said, “Captaincy obviously helps. I’m always a cricketer who loves to take responsibility. I have a bit of understanding of the game having batted for so many years. You’re successful because you have an understanding of the game. Having played so many matches, I’m able to use my experience. So far, so good,” said the all-rounder.”

Pandya top-scored with his third successive IPL fifty, a 49-ball 67, laced with four fours and two sixes. But the batters around and after him completely lost their way in the final five overs, losing seven wickets for just 29 runs as Gujarat made 156/9 in their 20 overs.

But the bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal took four wickets collectively in the first seven overs and pushed KKR back at regular intervals with leg-spinner Rashid Khan coming into play to seal a narrow eight-run win despite Andre Russell threatening to take the match away.