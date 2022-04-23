New Delhi: Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners in the world and ever since bursting into the scene he has been a dangerous bowler and has put the best of batsmen in trouble. Currently part of IPL newbie, Gujarat Titans, his team is a strong contender for this year’s Indian Premier League 2022.

In a recent interaction on YouTube channel 12th Khiladi, Rashid picks his dream hattrick- batters from three different counties. He has gone with the likes of India’s Virat Kohli, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

“Virat (Kohli), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson,” he told.

He was also asked who are the toughest batters according to him, the Afghanistan leggy has gone with two West Indians in Chris Gayle and Andre Russell and his Gujarat Titans skipper, Hardik Pandya.

“Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya”, Khan revealed.

Gujarat Titans in their debut season are playing extremely well under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy as they are placed 2nd in the standings. In 6 matches GT have won 5 matches, losing only on one occasion.

This is Pandya’s first stint as a full-fledged captain of any team and has done a commendable job so far. As far his contribution with the bat his concerned, he is in top-notch form as he is one of the contenders for the Orange Cap.

As far as Rashid Khan is concerned, he has picked up a total of 6 wickets in 7 matches with best bowling figures of 3/22. The Titans are up against Kolkata Knight Riders today in the afternoon game, where the former opted to bat first at DY Patil Stadium.