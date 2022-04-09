New Delhi: Former Mumbai Indians and India international, Harbhajan Singh was all in praise for Suryakumar Yadav, who has always been an important member for the Paltans. In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Bhajji compared Yadav with Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan and named him as one of the top 5 T20 batters in the world.

“Remember once he had gestured, ‘Main hoon na (I’m still here)’ like Shahrukh Khan used to say, so he is the Shahrukh Khan of this team. He comes during difficult situations and bats very well against spin and can go 360 against pacers. And he has so much of confidence in his batting that in situations where he takes 4-5 balls to get off the mark, he knows that he can make up for that later in the innings and he had showed that as well,” said Harbhajan.

After recovering from his injury, Suryakumar played his first match against Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s edition, where he scored 52 off 36 balls in a losing cause as Mumbai slumped to their third consecutive defeat.

“I’ve seen him over the years, when he first came, he was a bit fat, but has lost a lot of weight in the past few years and worked a lot of his game. And if I have to talk about the top 5 players in the world, then in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav’s name definitely makes the list, because he is that big a player,” the former India spinner added.

Mumbai play their 4th match tonight against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA Stadium in Pune.