IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Reckons Jos Buttler Will Break Virat Kohli's Record if Rajasthan Royals Reach Fi

Mumbai: Jos Buttler has not foot a foot wrong in the ongoing season of the IPL. While the Rajasthan Royals opener looks set to bag the Orange Cap for the season for most runs, ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons the English-born cricketer could edge Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single season of the IPL. The ex-RCB amassed a staggering 973 runs in the 2016 season and plaudits felt such a record was almost impossible to break.

But with Buttler on 588 runs from 10 games at an average of 65.33 with three centuries and as many fifties to his name, Harbhajan reckons the impossible can be achieved.

“He (Buttler) definitely has the capability (to break Kohli’s record). With the way he is batting and the kind of form he has shown, it is very difficult to stop him. However, the pitches will slow down and it will be interesting to see how he tackles spin. But if the wickets remain good, Buttler can break the record. If RR play all 17 games and go to the final, I think he will go ahead of Kohli,” Harbhajan said on SK Match Ki Baat.