IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Admits Glenn Maxwell Made GT Feel They Were 10 Runs Short vs RCB

Mumbai: Glenn Maxwell walked into bat in the 15th over with the game still in the balance against Gujarat Titans. At that point, Bangalore needed 54 off 33 balls. Kohli was well set, but Bangalore needed big overs and that is exactly what Maxwell provided with his 15-ball 40* at Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

Maxwell’s breezy knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Following the game, Titans captain Hardik Pandya admitted that Maxwell’s knock made them feel they were 10 runs short of where they would have ideally have wanted to be.

“We pulled things back in the middle but the way Maxwell played in the end made us feel we were 10 runs short,” Hardik said about Maxwell at the post-match presentation.