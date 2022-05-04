Mumbai: Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat in IPL 2022, but on Tuesday – things did not go as per script – as the Hardik Pandya-led side lost the game by eight wickets against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil stadium. Despite the loss, Hardik defended his decision of batting first. Calling it as a part of the learning curve, he reckoned Gujarat needed to come out of their comfort zone.

“I backed ourselves with the bat, batting first wasn’t a wrong call, we needed to come out of our comfort zone (which was chasing targets). We have chased well in this tournament, if required (later on in the tournament), we had to know how to set targets. This is part of a learning curve, but this is all about learning to come out of our own comfort zone,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.