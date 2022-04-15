Mumbai: Looks like the atmosphere in the Gujarat Titans camp is upbeat and a major reason for that is the fact that they are doing well in IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front and the team was having a good time ahead of yesterdays IPL game versus Rajasthan. Hardik was seen trying to copy Rashid Khan’s bowling action. Rashid tries to stop Hardik, but he does not and everyone around them enjoy the camaraderie.

To be honest, Hardik does a good job at imitating the ace spinner. Here is the video where you can see Hardik doing a Rashid and then the appeal comes.