Mumbai: The Indian board on Monday gave the letter of intent (LOI) to the new IPL franchise Ahmedabad. A report in TOI suggests that Hardik Pandya is set to lead the new franchise. A couple of days back, there were reports of ex-India cricketer Ashish Nehra joining the side as the head coach. If things go according to plan, this could be a major boost for the Indian all-rounder who has not played a lot of international cricket in recent times due to his injury.

That is the sole reason why despite being a match-winner Mumbai Indians did not retain him. Meanwhile, the same report on TOI suggests that Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan is also in talks with the Ahmedabad franchise.