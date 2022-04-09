Mumbai: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya seemed to be fuming at David Miller after he was runout in the final over of the game on Friday against Punjab Kings. Miller missed the ball from Odean Smith and took off for a run, Hardik thought about it – but then obliged. An underarm chuck from Jonny Bairstow from behind the stumps disturbed the timber and Hardik found himself short of his crease.

At that point of time, it seemed Hardik on strike was the best bet for Gujarat and realising that – GT Captain was gutted. Here is how he reacted after his dismissal:

Confused whose fault was it, fans came up with mixed reactions.

How could Hardik shout at Miller when he was the one who didn’t even dive for the run? Everytime he gets out by run out, he blames the non-striker.#HardikPandya #GTvsPBKS #IPL2022 Maheshkeshav V (@mahe_226) April 8, 2022

Hardik himself ran lol, why vent out your frustration on Miller Prithvi (@Puneite_) April 8, 2022