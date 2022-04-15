IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya on Being Gujarat Titans Captain – ‘Allows me be Flagbearer of The Team’

Mumbai: It was a pleasant sight to see captain of Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya taking responsibility with the bat and coming up with the goods. On Thursday, Hardik smashed a brilliant 87* off 52 balls against Rajasthan Royals. What was surprising to see was the fact that Hardik was batting at No 4. After his breathtaking knock, Hardik admitted that coming in early allows him to calculate well.

“Not used to batting for so long. Gives me time though to calculate. Today I got the rhythm and planned my knock. It allows the others to play freely,” Hardik on receiving the man of the match.

The ex-MI star also claimed that he is enjoying the new role as a captain as he is getting to be the flagbearer of the team. “Captaincy is always fun. Be the flagbearer of the team. The team is gelling well. I wanted all of us to be happy for each other’s happiness. That is working well for the team,” he added.