<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Run-outs can really hurt in a close finish and Hardik Pandya witnessed that on Friday as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in a last-over thriller at the Brabourne stadium. Needing nine to win off the final over, a couple of run-outs set Gujarat back. Following the loss, Hardik claimed they will always take nine off the last over but pointed that the run-outs did not help. <p></p> <p></p>"We'll take 9 runs in the last over on any given day, but the two run-outs didn't help us. In T20 cricket you can't keep losing back-to-back wickets, it pushes you back," Hardik said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>"It's one of the games where we ended on the losing side. We kind of played 19.2 or 19.3 overs of good cricket, but losing wickets didn't help us like I said before. At one point I thought they would post more than 200, but our bowlers did well to restrict them," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Despite the loss, Gujarat with eight wins are the table-toppers while Mumbai languish at the last spot. <p></p> <p></p>Invited to bat, Rohit (43 off 28 balls) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29 balls) gave Mumbai a rollicking start but the five-time champions lost three quick wickets before David (44 not out off 21 balls) lifted the team to a competitive total. <p></p> <p></p>In Titans' run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls. For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24). Gujarat Titans: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52, Murugan Ashwin 2/29). <p></p><div class="clear"></div>