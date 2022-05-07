Mumbai: Run-outs can really hurt in a close finish and Hardik Pandya witnessed that on Friday as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in a last-over thriller at the Brabourne stadium. Needing nine to win off the final over, a couple of run-outs set Gujarat back. Following the loss, Hardik claimed they will always take nine off the last over but pointed that the run-outs did not help.

“We’ll take 9 runs in the last over on any given day, but the two run-outs didn’t help us. In T20 cricket you can’t keep losing back-to-back wickets, it pushes you back,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

“It’s one of the games where we ended on the losing side. We kind of played 19.2 or 19.3 overs of good cricket, but losing wickets didn’t help us like I said before. At one point I thought they would post more than 200, but our bowlers did well to restrict them,” he added.

Despite the loss, Gujarat with eight wins are the table-toppers while Mumbai languish at the last spot.

Invited to bat, Rohit (43 off 28 balls) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29 balls) gave Mumbai a rollicking start but the five-time champions lost three quick wickets before David (44 not out off 21 balls) lifted the team to a competitive total.

In Titans’ run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls. For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24). Gujarat Titans: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52, Murugan Ashwin 2/29).