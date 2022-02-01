<strong>New Delhi: </strong>The full list of players for the IPL Mega Auction 2022 is out as the franchises get ready for an intense bidding war on 12-13 Feb in Bengaluru. India international and ex Mumbai Indians player, currently a new recruit of the Ahmedabad franchise says that it will come as a surprise for everyone whether he'll bowl or not in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a surprise for everyone. My team knows where I stand'', Pandya told to <em>Cricbuzz</em>. <p></p> <p></p><section class="cb-nws-dtl-itms"> <p></p><p class="cb-nws-para">The Ahmedabad Franchise will be led by former India international, Ashish Nehra as head coach and Gary Kirsten as team mentor. The IPL newbie is already flanked by Afghan leggy and former SRH man, Rashid Khan and ex KKR opening batter Shubman Gill as one of the key players of the team alongside Pandya.</p> <p></p>The Baroda all-rounder said that the team will be building up from scratch and feels that he'll be able to create new legacies and cultures in the team. <p></p> <p></p>"We are starting from scratch and I feel we can create new legacies, we can create new cultures which I want to endorse. It's going to be a very exciting time," Pandya reflects on the new journey. <p></p> <p></p>The India all-rounder has been gone out of favor from the Indian team since his back injury as he is struggling to bowl due to the injury he suffered. He has been managing to bat but India is still missing out on a genuine all-rounder. <p></p> <p></p>"It's been challenging. I've always been someone who contributes with the bat, ball and on the field. When I decided I will just bat, I wanted to spend some time on the ground. We all love challenges and I love to fight it out. Criticism is good and it doesn't really bother me. For me, results do matter but I work hard for the process," he added. <p></p> <p></p></section>