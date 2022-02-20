<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Over two days of 2022 IPL mega auction, 204 players out of 600 in the final list were acquired, where the newly introduced IPL franchise Gujarat Titans stacked up a new squad after the auctions were done and dusted. The latest development is that Gujarat has unveiled a new logo on twitter and in a very unique manner as well. <p></p> <p></p>Mentor Ashish Nehra, captain Hardik Pandya and India player Shubman Gill unveiled the logo through a video posted on the official account of Gujarat. Have a look: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f3c3;&#x1f3c3;&#x200d;&#x2640;&#xfe0f;Step into the Titans Dugout! &#x25b6;&#xfe0f; Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! &#x2b50; &#x25b6;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/dCcIzWpM4U">https://t.co/dCcIzWpM4U</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GujaratTitans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GujaratTitans</a> <a href="https://t.co/9N6Cl6a3y4">pic.twitter.com/9N6Cl6a3y4</a></p> <p></p> Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) <a href="https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1495364665425412101?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><div class="full-article"> <p></p><div id="fullarticle" class="full-article-details">Gujarat snapped experienced players like Jason Roy (a steal at INR 2 crores), Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller and Matthew Wade among others after picking Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill from the draft. <p></p> <p></p>Strength: Their bowling combination in Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami looks settled. At the top, they were lucky to get Jason Roy, one of the explosive openers alongside Shubman Gill at the top. <p></p> <p></p>Weakness: Apart from Gill and Hardik Pandya, they don't have an experienced Indian batter to boost the duo in the middle order. They need to see if Vijay Shankar or uncapped Abhinav Manohar can step up to that job or not <p></p> <p></p>Opportunity: If Gujarat are able to find the right balance and click in unison, then they can pose a stiff challenge in the IPL. For that to happen, they need everything from the build-up to the last ball of every match going their way. <p></p> <p></p>Threat: The fitness of Hardik Pandya, especially on the bowling front, can go either way for the team. If he's fit to bowl, the balance of the eleven will be sorted. Otherwise, they will have to look around for another option to fill his quota of overs. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong></div> <p></p></div>