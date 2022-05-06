IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya vs Mumbai Indians – Sunil Gavaskar Says Match won’t be the same as David Warner vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai: Such is IPL that in over seven months back Hardik Pandya was an important player in the Mumbai Indians unit and on Friday he would lock horns with them as the skipper of Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the clash, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar reckoned it would be a match-up to watch out for but will not be anything close to the contest between David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gavaskar said that Hardik owes a lot to Mumbai Indians, the franchise he has played all his IPL with.