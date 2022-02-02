New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star all-rounder reckons that at a younger age (probably 22-23), if he would have got 2-3 crores, he would have burned all the money easily because of bad choices. While speaking candidly in an interaction during the “RCB Podcast”, he remarked how young cricketers who get a lot of money overnight in the auction are likely to make bad choices with money.

The 31-year old all-rounder was speaking on the “RCB Podcast”. A little sneak-peek of the podcast was released on Wednesday. Harshal Patel came to the IPL in 2010 as a draft pick by the Mumbai Indians for 8 lakh. He was then picked up by the RCB outside the auction in 2012. After six years with the franchise, he was signed by Delhi Capitals at the 2018 auction for 20 lakh before being traded back to RCB in 2021.

“At 22-23, if I had got 2 crore or 3 crore, I would have probably burnt it all. Obviously, I am a Gujarati so my family wouldn’t have let me do that (smiles) but as an individual, I would have made bad choices with that amount of money. Hopefully, next year that changes and I’ll be paid well and when I’ll have that money, I’ll know what to do with it and I won’t light it on fire.” – He said during the podcast.

He’s likely to be picked and paid really well in this year’s mega auction which has made a lot of buzz in last few months. Patel can perhaps can go for much more than 2-3 crore, after a spectacular outing last season. The bowling all-rounder picked up a record-equaling 32 wickets from 15 matches at a brilliant average of 14.34 in IPL 2021. His ability to hit a long ball and his death overs specialization stands him apart from other players.