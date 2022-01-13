IPL 2022 in South Africa or Sri Lanka? Report Suggests BCCI Looking at Overseas Options Amid Rising Covid Cases in India

Mumbai: With the rise in Covid cases in India, the doubts are also constantly growing over where will the IPL be held. While BCCI was keen on hosting the tournament in Maharashtra, the latest Indian Express report hints that the Indian board is mulling over shifting the cash-rich league to South Africa or Sri Lanka.

A BCCI official while speaking to the Indian Express said that one cannot be dependant on UAE all the time and hence are exploring other options.

“We can’t be dependent on UAE all the time so we decided to explore more options, South Africa’s time difference also works out well for the players,” said a BCCI official as quoted by Indian Express.

According to the report, the arrangements in South Africa for the ongoing Test series has pleased the Indian cricket board.

“The place where the team was staying for the second Test is spread over several acres. There were walking tracks and even a pond on the property and that has made things easier for the players who for the last couple of years or so have been confined to their rooms on several overseas tours,” said an official.