<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Former India international, Irfan Pathan was in praise of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was picked ahead of the Captain cool as the defending IPL champions' first retention. <p></p> <p></p>"It is very difficult to be practical when you are such a big player. We have seen many players putting their egos ahead. MS Dhoni kept his ego aside and said that he is not at his peak,'' Irfan Pathan said in a Star Sports show. <p></p> <p></p>"There is a guy here [Jadeja] who has performed very well and won matches, his potential has become fantastic both with the bat and ball, give him the No. 1 and I will come at No. 2. This is praiseworthy, you will always praise MS Dhoni off the field in this context,'' Pathan told. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai Super Kings retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming 2022 season. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The SU4ER KINGS &#x1f49b;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YelloveAgain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YelloveAgain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> &#x1f981; <a href="https://t.co/esmttRf48c">pic.twitter.com/esmttRf48c</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings - Mask P&#x1f637;du Whistle P&#x1f973;du! (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1465720299349954562?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 30, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja has been signed for 16 crores, whereas the talismanic skipper will get 12 crores for the upcoming season. <p></p> <p></p>There were speculations that MS Dhoni might not be retained for the 2022 season, given his poor show with the bat in 2021 season and age is also having a toll on India's one of most successful captain. But MS Dhoni is more than a 40-year old cricketer and his presence and leadership skills in the team will reap bounds for any team, be it in any format. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL Mega Auction 2022 is scheduled to take place somewhere around Jan-Feb.