New Delhi: Former India international, Irfan Pathan was in praise of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was picked ahead of the Captain cool as the defending IPL champions’ first retention.

“It is very difficult to be practical when you are such a big player. We have seen many players putting their egos ahead. MS Dhoni kept his ego aside and said that he is not at his peak,” Irfan Pathan said in a Star Sports show.

“There is a guy here [Jadeja] who has performed very well and won matches, his potential has become fantastic both with the bat and ball, give him the No. 1 and I will come at No. 2. This is praiseworthy, you will always praise MS Dhoni off the field in this context,” Pathan told.

Chennai Super Kings retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming 2022 season.

Jadeja has been signed for 16 crores, whereas the talismanic skipper will get 12 crores for the upcoming season.

There were speculations that MS Dhoni might not be retained for the 2022 season, given his poor show with the bat in 2021 season and age is also having a toll on India’s one of most successful captain. But MS Dhoni is more than a 40-year old cricketer and his presence and leadership skills in the team will reap bounds for any team, be it in any format.

The IPL Mega Auction 2022 is scheduled to take place somewhere around Jan-Feb.