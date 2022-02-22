Lucknow: Ishan Kishan made headlines a week back when he became the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 mega auction when Mumbai Indians showed faith in him and lapped him up for a staggering Rs 15.25 Cr. Kishan has been in good form in the past couple of seasons and that is why he bagged a lucrative contract. Kishan has now revealed his updated aspirations and it is big. He wants to do things that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have done for the country.

The young 23-year-old is being labeled as India cricket’s next big thing. In an interaction with The Times of India, he said: “Initially I used to think “kuck na kuck acha hi hoga yaar… bas khelte raho, run banate raho”. But later my point of view changed. When I look at Rohit bhai, Virat bhai and the benchmarks they have set for themselves, that’s where I want to head. I want to be as dedicated as they are and emulate them.”