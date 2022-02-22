<strong>Lucknow:</strong> Ishan Kishan made headlines a week back when he became the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 mega auction when Mumbai Indians showed faith in him and lapped him up for a staggering Rs 15.25 Cr. Kishan has been in good form in the past couple of seasons and that is why he bagged a lucrative contract. Kishan has now revealed his updated aspirations and it is big. He wants to do things that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have done for the country. <p></p> <p></p>The young 23-year-old is being labeled as India cricket's next big thing. In an interaction with The Times of India, he said: "Initially I used to think "kuck na kuck acha hi hoga yaar... bas khelte raho, run banate raho". But later my point of view changed. When I look at Rohit bhai, Virat bhai and the benchmarks they have set for themselves, that's where I want to head. I want to be as dedicated as they are and emulate them."